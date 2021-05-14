Orange To Lay Off 485 Employees In Spain

Telecoms firm, Orange, is going to lay off up to 485 of their employees in Spain.

TELECOMS firm, Orange, is going to lay off up to 485 of their employees in Spain over the next few weeks, Reuters reports. The company made the announcement on Friday, May 14, citing years of decreasing income due to Spain’s hypercompetitive and increasingly cheap telecommunications sector.

Orange, which is France’s biggest telecoms firm, had already indicated that growing competition in Spain – which is its second-biggest market – was an ongoing trend after figures in their first quarter were lower than anticipated.

Much like other European rivals, the telecoms firm has been facing increasing concerns aside from the health crises’ impact on the sector, investing extensively on infrastructures including fibre-optic cabling, finding it difficult to fund its 5G network upgrade.

A spokeswoman for Orange said in a statement: “The telecommunications sector has spent years enduring revenue loss as a consequence of the hypercompetitivity of the market and the multiplicity of low-cost actors.

“This (context) is a huge challenge for the company, which has shouldered intensive investments in the past 20 years and needs to keep doing so amid the technological transition,” she added.

Reducing their workforce will be extremely important for Orange to ensure that the firm can keep up with competitiveness in the face of structural changes, the statement also said, noting that negotiations with labour unions would be starting within the next few days.

