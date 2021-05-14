Open all hours in Benidorm

FROM mid-June onwards, shops in Benidorm may now open on Sundays and fiesta days.

Commerce councillor Lorenzo Martinez confirmed the move after the edict, which remains in force for the next four years, was announced last week in the Valencian Community’s Official Bulletin.

Benidorm is now classed as a Populous Tourist Zone (ZGAT), a designation that Martinez said was “good news” for the sector.

The only exceptions are October 9 – Valencian Community Day – as well as December 25 or December 26 if Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, and January 1.

