Simon Cooper, the firm’s chief executive, told the BBC, “There’s nothing we want more than to be able to send customers on holiday, but with the current number of unknowns, we don’t think that now is the right time for customers to book new holidays departing in the next few months”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Cooper added he believes that even if ‘On The Beach’ went ahead and sold holidays, which then had to be cancelled, its profits risked being outweighed by “administrative costs and loss of goodwill”, telling the BBC that many would-be holidaymakers have been “jaded” by the bad experience of their 2020 holidays when many had booked only to have it cancelled due to the shifting travel restrictions.

He stressed their online travel agent would not be offering foreign holidays to “green list” countries because “it is very likely that we will see regular fluctuations in destinations’ traffic light classifications”.

He continued, “Given this, there is too much uncertainty for us to take new bookings with confidence that they will go ahead, or for us to know the potential inconvenience or incremental costs that customers might experience or incur”.

