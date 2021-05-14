No protest planned

By
Linda Hall
-
0
No protest planned
CALPE PORT: Local Fishing Guild not planning any protest Photo credit: Drefer

CALPE’S Fishing Guild countered the Vox party’s claims that it intended to demonstrate against new EU regulations.

There were no plans to remain in port like Santa Pola’s boats or to organise a protest, a Fishing Guild statement maintained.

Nevertheless, the communique continued, the local fishing industry would happily cooperate with any political party or trade union in discussing the sector’s future but would only participate in a protest organised by the Alicante or Valencian guilds.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here