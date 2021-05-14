No protest planned

CALPE’S Fishing Guild countered the Vox party’s claims that it intended to demonstrate against new EU regulations.

There were no plans to remain in port like Santa Pola’s boats or to organise a protest, a Fishing Guild statement maintained.

Nevertheless, the communique continued, the local fishing industry would happily cooperate with any political party or trade union in discussing the sector’s future but would only participate in a protest organised by the Alicante or Valencian guilds.

