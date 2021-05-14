New timetable for Benidorm’s beaches

BENIDORM town hall has set opening hours for its beaches and coves from 7am until 11pm.

The decision was based on the “evolution of the current situation of the health crisis” and the end of the State of Alarm although the principal beaches will still be divided into marked-out sections to maintain social distancing.

