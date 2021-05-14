NEW Restrictions Come In Force For Malaga Province From Thursday 13



As of Thursday, May 13, the Junta de Andalucia updated some of the restrictions again, with new limits allowed in restaurants, bars, shops, theatres, and cinemas in the province of Malaga, most of which – apart from Cuevas del Becerro and Almáchar, which are still in level 4 – is on level 2.

The new restrictions allow the increase of numbers seated at a table in bars and restaurants from four to six persons inside, and from six to eight persons outside, and bar service is also permitted once again.

Shops and hotels will now be allowed a maximum occupancy of 75 per cent, as will cinemas, theatres, and auditoriums, but bullrings are only allowed to be 50 per cent capacity.

Outdoor swimming pools can be used to full capacity, but indoor pools must be restricted to 75 per cent capacity.

Regarding buses travelling between municipalities, all passengers must be seated, and all seats can be occupied, while on short-distance buses, all seats can be occupied, but standing capacity must not exceed 75 per cent.

Sports facilities are now allowed 75 per cent capacity outdoors, and 65 per cent indoors.

Religious gatherings are allowed in either public or private facilities, with a 60 per cent capacity, whether indoors or outdoors, and ceremonies, including burials and wakes, are limited to 25 people outdoors, and 15 persons indoors – unless the number of people living together is higher – while funerals are limited to 35 persons.

For civil ceremonies, the maximum number allowed is 60 per cent of the capacity, as reported by surinenglish.com.

Thank you for reading