New art works in Hostal Alegre in Nerja, Málaga

ART EXHIBITION BY COBY BLOEMSMA

For the first time, Cecilia and Jarno of Hostal Alegre in Nerja will be hosting an art exhibition. In their beautiful bar and dining area Torrox based artist Coby Bloemsma will be showing her very latest works.

This interesting mix of paintings and objects will be exhibited from the 6th of June until the 19th of September 2021. Hostal Alegre is open every evening Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 10.30 pm and on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 6pm. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

All new work

Last year Coby had a very successful exhibition in Nerja but this year she presents us with a completely new and a totally different range of work. “Not just more abstract in paintings but also objects made from recycled materials. I keep trying out new ideas, using different techniques” says the Dutch artist. “And collage has made a significant change in my work”

The artist

After a career in Public Relations for the Dutch Civil Service Coby took early retirement and moved to England. That was 16 years ago. She finally had time to do what she loves best: creating. “I enjoy making objects or jewellery or clothes but in painting, I have discovered is my true passion,” says Coby. “This exhibition represents a new path I have chosen to follow. Exciting to see where it leads”. Coby has lived in Spain for the past 10 years.