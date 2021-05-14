More work for A and E

THE A and E department at the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa is working at pre-pandemic levels again.

With the State of Alarm lifted and movement permitted between regions, in addition to an influx of tourists and the owners of second residences, the hospital has been attending to an average of between 180 and 190 patients a day, compared with a previous 130.

During the three Covid waves the number of A and E cases plummeted to around 50 cases a day, hospital sources told the local Spanish media.

In contrast, although some emergency patients are seriously ill or injured, others are attending A and E for minor complaints that they would not have sought help for during the worst of the pandemic, confirmed Dr Rosa Louis Cereceda, the director of the Marina Baja Health Area as well as the hospital.

Dr Louis also predicted that the possible effects of reduced restrictions on the spread of the virus would start to be apparent in the two weeks following the end of the State of Alarm.

