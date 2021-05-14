More work for A and E

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More work for A and E
VILLAJOYOSA HOSPITAL: Averaging up to 190 patients a day Photo credit: Linda Hall

THE A and E department at the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa is working at pre-pandemic levels again.

With the State of Alarm lifted and movement permitted between regions, in addition to an influx of tourists and the owners of second residences, the hospital has been attending to an average of between 180 and 190 patients a day, compared with a previous 130.

During the three Covid waves the number of A and E cases plummeted to around 50 cases a day, hospital sources told the local Spanish media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In contrast, although some emergency patients are seriously ill or injured, others are attending A and E for minor complaints that they would not have sought help for during the worst of the pandemic, confirmed Dr Rosa Louis Cereceda, the director of the Marina Baja Health Area as well as the hospital.

Dr Louis also predicted that the possible effects of reduced restrictions on the spread of the virus would start to be apparent in the two weeks following the end of the State of Alarm.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here