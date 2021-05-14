MARBELLA Police Bust A Criminal Gang Suspected Of Committing Eleven Robberies In The Area



The National Police in Marbella have broken up and arrested a criminal gang suspected of carrying out 11 robberies in warehouses and offices in the Marbella area, involving five individuals, three of Spanish nationality, one British national, and one German national.

During a raid on the gang, goods valued at €270,000 were recovered, the majority being clothes and shoes stolen from a popular fashion brand in Marbella’s Puerto Banús, along with an antique German World War One helmet.

An investigation was launched after the police arrested a 25-year-old British man on March 22, who was detained after being observed by eyewitnesses as one of two men who were loading a van with merchandise taken from a warehouse in Puerto Banús which had been broken into.

Officers then linked him as being part of a highly specialised criminal gang who had been robbing shops, offices, and industrial units, with each of the five men having their own role in the organisation, from carrying out the thefts, gathering intelligence on the intended target building, and loading the vehicles.

They gained entry to the establishments by deactivating the alarm systems and security camera systems, before breaking their way inside to carry out the robberies.

Stealing the German World War One helmet led to the identification and arrest of another gang member after he had placed it on a well-known second-hand sales portal, with the cyber unit police then being able to track him down and arrest him as a part of this Marbella police bust.

