Lúmon Lays The First Stone Of Its New Factory In Antequera

LÚMON Lays The First Stone Of Its New Factory In The Antequera Business Park



Finnish glazing company Lúmon laid the first stone today, Friday 14, of its new €30m project in the Antequera business park, that will begin construction next Monday, which when completed will employ about 300 people.

The facility is expected to be ready to start production in August 2022, manufacturing around 5,000 sheets of glass per week, in what will be the company’s first factory in Spain, as reported by 101tv.es.

Antequera business park is already attracting some big companies to set up their businesses there, with the well-known Finnish company just one of many who plan to operate from Antequera, with the town’s mayor commenting, “We are inaugurating, starting an investment project of great importance for the town because it marks a before and after all this crisis process, in which we have been immersed for a year and a half, and that today almost coincidentally, gets the start of this magnificent business initiative through Lúmon”.

The Lúmon CEO, Jussi Kinnunen, pointed out that “when we look at the location and the logistics point of view, Antequera is perfect, we have a large market in Andalucia, a large market in Spain, but the logistics point of view in Antequera is phenomenal. We are going to have more than a hundred direct employees in this factory, but if we look at how many people are going to work around the factory indirectly, there will be more than 200 people”.

Elías Bendodo, The Minister of the Presidency was also present at the event, as Lúmon lays the first stone, describing this project as an important step for the economic recovery of Andalucia, as he said, “Andalucia and Antequera also have to be and is already a place to work, and we have to achieve together that Antequera and Andalucia is also a place to invest, and that fourth step, that of investment, we are demonstrating it today with the arrival of such an important company as Lúmon”.

