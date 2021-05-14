Live music and wine-tasting

A SERIES of concerts will combine wine-tasting in Marina Alta wineries with the best live music this summer.

Parties for the three-hour sessions that will take place on Wednesdays from late June until early August are limited to a maximum of 25 people and cost €49 per person.

The first concert is scheduled for June 23 and will be held at the Casa Agricola Pepe Mendoza in Lliber with jazz from the Enric Peidro Quartet.

June 30 sees Blues from Sara Gee and Ramblin Matt at Les Freses in Jesus Pobre.

Further details about the July and August programmes are available on the www.melicatesen.com website.

