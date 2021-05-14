Job Applications For Drivers Open In Nerja

JOB applications to become a Driver Officer in Nerja are now open.

Job applications to become a Driver Officer in Nerja are now open, The Councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, has announced. The Official Gazette of the Province Of Malaga has informed of the selection process and the deadline for submitting applications. The information can also be found on the Virtual Board of the Municipalities Electronic Office.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The councillor explained: “Those interested will have until next Thursday, May 20, inclusive, to present their applications, which they can formalise through the Entry Register, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall or through the Municipal Electronic Office. If you opt for a public registry other than those mentioned, the interested parties should send an email to the address [email protected], attaching a copy of the request, the same day that the instance is presented,”

“The selection process will be made up of two phases, the first, competition-opposition through a practical driving test and a test of knowledge of the routes, both of a mandatory and eliminatory nature. The second phase will be an assessment of merits, in which professional experience, training and the degree that must be accredited will be scored,” he concluded.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/