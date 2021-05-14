‘Friends’ Reunion Officially Announced

The long-awaited Friends reunion has finally been announced for the end of May 2021, featuring the six original characters and lots of celebrity guests.

THE long-awaited Friends reunion has finally been announced for the end of May 2021, featuring the six original characters and lots of celebrity guests, The Guardian and other media outlet reports.

Friends ended its series on NBC television in 2004, after 10 years. The show became one of the most popular television shows synonymous with 90s culture.

HBO Max has said it will stream the unscripted one-off special on May 27 after numerous delays because of the health crises. There have been talks of a reunion for years, with the original cast always teasing fans about whether it would go ahead or not.

Over 15 celebrity guests will join the six original cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – in cameo appearances. Former cast members Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Tom Selleck (Richard) will feature in the one-off special.

Other cameos will include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington.

A teaser video was released on social media featuring the six original cast members and a down-tempo version of the iconic theme tune “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts. The caption read “The One Where We Get to See Our Favourites Back Together Again”.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel in the series, made a reference to the show on her social media saying: “Could we BE any more excited?!”

Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller, wrote on her Instagram account: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends … and it was better than ever.”

The cast will appear as themselves in the one-off special that was filmed earlier this year.