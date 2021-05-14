Finestrat provides help for sportspeople

FINESTRAT town hall is providing grants for local sportspeople who compete at national and international level.

Ranging from €200 to a maximum of €2,000, the grants are available to residents registered on the municipal Padron, announced Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

“We have increased our agreements with local football, volleyball or taekwondo clubs, amongst others, during the crisis,” he said. “Now, for the first time and in in public recognition of their efforts, we are providing grants for sportspeople who compete individually in official championships here and abroad.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.