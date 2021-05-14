Finestrat provides help for sportspeople

Linda Hall
FINESTRAT’S MAYOR: Juafran Perez Llorca announced official help for individual sportspeople as well as clubs Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

FINESTRAT town hall is providing grants for local sportspeople who compete at national and international level.

Ranging from €200 to a maximum of €2,000, the grants are available to residents registered on the municipal Padron, announced Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

“We have increased our agreements with local football, volleyball or taekwondo clubs, amongst others, during the crisis,” he said.  “Now,  for the first time and in in public recognition of their efforts, we are providing grants for sportspeople who compete individually in official championships here and abroad.”

