Brittany Ferries may open a link between the UK and Portugal beginning this month.

BRITTANY FERRIES is considering opening a link between the UK and Portugal beginning this month. The cost of plane tickets has apparently gone up by up to 600 per cent following the health crises, causing a plan to be developed for a ferry between the two destinations, Portugal Resident reports.

Brittany Ferries has not yet “properly decided” the route, however, they are seriously considering it. The ferry service already runs a route from Santander, Spain, to Roscoff, France, however, neither of these destinations are on the UK’s “green list” for travel without having to quarantine.

Portugal’s “pole position” when it comes to “safe and easy-to-reach sunshine destinations” is giving the idea of a ferry service from the UK to Portugal some serious momentum.

The ferry would depart from either Plymouth or Portsmouth and arrive in Porto. It would be an approximately 30-hour trip and cost a minimum of £150 (around €174). The company have said that the ferry would most certainly only be available to those travelling with cars and will not be available for pedestrians.

Ryanair and easyJet are the airlines with the most number of flights to Portugal and have increased seats to Faro by more than 250,000 seats. Another popular airline, Jet2, is also seeing a “stampede” of Brits wanting to travel to Portugal and may increase their schedules too.

A local paper in Portsmouth, The News has confirmed the story, however “an official source said the company was keen to start services, using either the Pont-Aven (ferry) or Cap Finistere.”

The News believes Portsmouth will be the departure point for the ferries, with the city’s ports director Mike Sellers saying: “Ferry travel provides one of the most comfortable ways to travel while managing Covid-19 protection measures.

“We would happily support Brittany Ferries as we are in a great position to welcome passengers.

“We were the first port to have our health protocols verified and install a thermal camera, and are concentrating our efforts on creating a safe and pleasant environment for when holidays can return.”

Brittany Ferries has not increased its prices for 2021, CEO Christophe Mathieu said: “We want to remind people that there are attractive alternatives to air travel this summer.

“Taking the ferry means there’s no need to mingle in a busy terminal building, or arrivals hall, alongside passengers from multiple destinations.”