Extra Surveillance Put Into Place This Weekend In Malaga

MALAGA Council will put extra surveillance in place this weekend to avoid crowds like the ones seen last weekend, Malaga Hoy reports. The Security Area of the Malaga City Council decided on the development, which will be carried out by the Malaga Local Police. It will start today, May 14, and continue over the weekend.

Specifically, there will be 920 police officers in ordinary service and a further 192 added on an extraordinary bases – bringing the total to 1,112 officers. With the good weather forecast, there will be surveillance of the beach promenades from east to west from 12pm until 7pm.

They will also try to control hospitality venues and nightlife, and crowds of people consuming alcohol on public roads. This service will be running every evening with 10 uniformed local policemen and a further 10 officers from the Operational Support Group (GOA). There will also be staff from the canine unit and plainclothes officers from the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP).

The operation is being put in place due to this weekend being the first after the State of Alarm ended on May 9, with officers making sure the public are complying with the preventative Covid measures, paying particular attention to the sale of alcohol to minors. In addition, officers of the Accident and Reported Investigation Group (GIAA) of the Malaga Local Police will be in charge of establishing alcohol and drug controls at various times of the day.

The operation will be carried out from 8pm until 4am, taking into account that the hotel industry has to close at midnight and nightclubs must close at 2am, officers will remain on streets afterwards to control crowds of people.