Elusive carp on the River Jucar

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club were out last week on Section B2 of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia.

There were 12 contestants fishing on a bright and sunny day, with great weather from the start with the air temperature rising to 23 degrees and water at 19 degrees, said club secretary Jeff Richards.

There was little flow on the river and most of the 51 fish caught were carasio (Carassius) weighing a total of 49.5 kilo but overall it was a good day’s fishing, with only one empty net.

“Considering that there was a national competition the previous week, we did better than expected,” Jeff said.

The next competition in the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s summer league will be held next Wednesday, May 16 when they will be fishing Section B1 owing to another national match on the rest of the river.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).

