Elusive carp on the River Jucar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Elusive carp on the River Jucar
STEVE ARNATT: Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club member managed to catch one of the few carp around Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club were out last week on Section B2 of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia.

There were 12 contestants fishing on a bright and sunny day, with great weather from the start with the air temperature rising to 23 degrees and water at 19 degrees, said club secretary Jeff Richards.

There was little flow on the river and most of the 51 fish caught were carasio (Carassius) weighing a total of 49.5 kilo but overall it was a good day’s fishing, with only one empty net.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Considering that there was a national competition the previous week, we did better than expected,” Jeff said.

The next competition in the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s summer league will be held next Wednesday, May 16 when they will be fishing Section B1 owing to another national match on the rest of the river.

For further information contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338  or [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here