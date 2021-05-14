Currying favour as four brands become one in the UK and Ireland

Dixons Carphone says that four becomes one as it rebrands back to the name first introduced in 1927 by bicycle shop (which sold radios), Currys.

With effect from October of this year, Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse, Team Knowhow and Dixons Carphone become one brand.

After deciding to close its UK airport shopping business, this is the latest move in a complete restructure which will see 300 stores transformed, 13,000 uniforms upgraded and over 300 vehicle liveries changed in the UK and Ireland.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Just one store in Edinburgh has already been unveiled with the new livery.

There will be a £190 million (€210 million) increase in innovation investment in 2021/22 in order to make shopping with Currys even easier for customers.

Changes include;

Talk tech with tech people: The retailer will invest nearly £25 million (€27.5 million) over two years in skills, wellbeing and reward programmes for colleagues to enhance the experience for customers, in store and via ShopLive, the 24/7 live video shopping service.

Currys will also launch RepairLive – a market leading, virtual repair service to help get tech up and running again without the need for a home visit, which is currently being piloted.

The company will expand and upgrade their online business to make ordering easier and quicker and will increase the amount of ‘green’ tech product available much of which will be available to try out in store.