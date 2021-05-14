Costa del Sol to Feature at Madrid's International Tourism Fair

COSTA DEL SOLwill feature at Madrid’s upcoming International Tourism Fair (Fitur) which will see the area undertake the largest display in its history this year at the Madrid tourism fair, which is held from May 19 to 23. The promotional campaign of the Costa del Sol and the video ‘Al Son de la Buena Vida’ will be two of the main attractions of the Malaga presence at the event.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism Board, Francisco Salado, reports “that this edition is possibly the most important in history, also for our destination. And for that reason, I assure you that we are going to make an unprecedented display, a historical display.” According to Salado, the campaign aims to reactivate the national market with a significant investment exceeding €870,000, facing a summer in which competition “will be tougher than ever.”

The Costa del Sol comes to Madrid “for what it is, a leading destination in Spain and around the world, with an unbeatable offer, I am convinced that no one beats us on quality, variety, tourism innovation, or safety,” Salado points out. In addition, the President of the Tourism Board emphasizes that Fitur is going to be the first large face-to-face fair, with capital importance for the national market.

More than 117,000 families and 14,000 companies depend on the tourism industry in the Costa Del Sol. Salado recognises the importance of the event for the region, “Thinking of those workers, of those companies that have had such a bad time in the last year, we come to this event with enormous responsibility and leading, once again, the Andalusian tourism sector, of which the province of Malaga represents around 40 % of the business. Because we are convinced that this very special edition of Fitur marks the beginning of the recovery and the end of this terrible health and economic crisis.”