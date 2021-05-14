Costa Blanca’s grounds for mild optimism

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Costa Blanca's grounds for mild optimism
MAY BOOKINGS: Costa Blanca hotels gearing up for weekend visitors Photo credit: Jose A

HOTELIERS’ association Hosbec views the current tourism with “mild optimism.”
With travel restrictions lifted, Costa Blanca hotels are looking forward to improved bookings but as demand from the national market increased, Hosbec pointed out that these figures bore little resemblance to May 2019’s.

Twenty-three per cent of the Benidorm hotels that belong to Hosbec are currently open, and as they prepared for the first full weekend with mobility between regions, they expected 60.7 per cent occupancy.

Hosbec’s 25 Costa Blanca hotels – excluding Benidorm – prepared for 70.9 per cent but all were banking on last-minute bookings based on the good weather and high temperatures.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“These are encouraging figures, but very far from what would have been considered normal  before March 14 2020,” Hosbec said.

“Firstly because these are weekend occupancy figures and secondly because we need to recover the senior and international markets that  guarantee the longer stays that give stability to the hotel sector.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here