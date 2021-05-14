Costa Blanca’s grounds for mild optimism

HOTELIERS’ association Hosbec views the current tourism with “mild optimism.”

With travel restrictions lifted, Costa Blanca hotels are looking forward to improved bookings but as demand from the national market increased, Hosbec pointed out that these figures bore little resemblance to May 2019’s.

Twenty-three per cent of the Benidorm hotels that belong to Hosbec are currently open, and as they prepared for the first full weekend with mobility between regions, they expected 60.7 per cent occupancy.

Hosbec’s 25 Costa Blanca hotels – excluding Benidorm – prepared for 70.9 per cent but all were banking on last-minute bookings based on the good weather and high temperatures.

“These are encouraging figures, but very far from what would have been considered normal before March 14 2020,” Hosbec said.

“Firstly because these are weekend occupancy figures and secondly because we need to recover the senior and international markets that guarantee the longer stays that give stability to the hotel sector.”

