Next Sunday, May 16th at 12 pm the Torrevieja Theater, a concert by the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra Chamber Group, with Stanislav Tkach (violin 1), Víctor Manuel Antón (violin 2), Leticia Cámara (viola), and Juan Manuel Salinas (violoncello), will take place.

They will perform works by argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. Entry will be free with the invitation, which can be collected at the theatre ticket box from 2 hours before the concert.