Ron Howells
Four Die In The Uk With The Indian Covid Variant.

The UK government has just announced that four people have died as a result of contracting the Indian variant of Covid-19. The Indian variant has only recently been detected in the UK, but the number of cases in which it has been found has risen sharply, with over 1,300 sequenced as of 12 May- it was recently cited as a ‘virus of concern’ by the World Health organisation (WHO).

The variant is thought to be spreading fast in certain areas of the UK, including Bolton and Blackburn – though because overall COVID case numbers remain low, broader risk levels remain lower than they were for much of the winter.

Meanwhile, a top scientist has warned lifting restrictions on 21 June is in doubt because of the Indian variant.

The new double mutation COVID-19 variant is thought to be behind a sudden surge in cases in India that has overwhelmed hospitals. The variant was only confirmed on 25 March by the Indian government so the data are still not 100% clear on its effects when compared to existing forms of the virus.


