Amazon UK will employ a further 10,000 new staff in 2021

AMAZON announced on May 14 that it will create more than 10,000 new permanent jobs in 2021, taking its total UK workforce to more than 55,000 people by the end of year.

It also confirmed that it will invest £10 million (€11 million) over the next three years to train up to 5,000 employees in new skills and support the UK Government’s investment programme.

This training will be offered through Amazon’s Career Choice programme, where the company pays course fees for its employees who have expressed an interest in pursuing a career outside of the company – something that will boost the skills and employability of British workers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 10,000 new permanent jobs Amazon will create in the UK this year will include roles at its corporate offices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and operations network.

Corporate roles will be available in offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cambridge across a wide range of fields including fashion, digital marketing, engineering, video production, software development, cloud computing, AI and machine learning, and more.

In operations, Amazon will open a parcel receive centre and four new fulfilment centres, as well as continue to expand its delivery station network, creating thousands of new permanent roles on teams including engineering, HR and IT, health and safety, finance, and those that pick, pack and ship customer orders.

To date, Amazon says that it has created more than 40,000 jobs and invested over £23 billion (€25.5 billion) in its UK operations since 2010.