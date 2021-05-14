43 Per Cent Of Costa del Sol Hotels Open Their Doors Today

43 per cent of hotels on the Costa del Sol will open their doors to tourists today after over a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FORTY-THREE per cent of hotels on the Costa del Sol will open their doors to tourists today after over a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Malaga Hoy reports. The occupancy forecast for the first weekend after the State of Alarm ended is between 40 per cent and 55 per cent, according to the President of the Costa del Sol Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs (AEHCOS), José Luque.

The hotelier has said that “the five-star hotels are all open,” of the four starred “50 per cent and the rest will open at the end of May and the last at the beginning of June” in Marbella. The four-star hotel in Marbella, Amare, opened its doors on May 6 and projects an occupancy forecast of 60 per cent in May, 70 per cent in June and 75 per cent for July and August.

After being closed since September 10, 2020, the four-star hotel Meliá Marbella Banús opened its doors yesterday saying it had been “quite positive”. Its director, Tamara Cordero said they have a forecast of “80 per cent occupancy” for July and August.

With regards to the tourists currently staying, she has indicated that 50 per cent are Spanish and 50 per cent are International, highlighting the Dutch, French and Nordic markets. However, Cordero points out that “the Spanish market is going to move,” ensuring that “almost all the reservations of regular customers” are already scheduled for the summer season.

Other hotels have also opened around the Costa del Sol, such as Anantara Villa Padierna Palace on May 7, H10 Andalucía Plaza is set to open on June 1, and El Pilar and Ikos, both in Estepona, will open on May 17 .