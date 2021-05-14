1 In 10 EU Nationals “Considering Leaving The UK” This Summer

A NEW survey has found that one in 10 EU citizens living in the UK are considering leaving the country.

A new survey has found that one in 10 EU citizens living in the UK are considering leaving the country, The Mirror has reported. EU nationals legally have to apply to remain residing in the UK before June 30, however, according to Monitoring Authority for the Citizens’ Rights Agreements (IMA), 10 per cent of them are considering leaving the country instead.

The IMA was set up as part of the withdrawal agreement and is the new statutory body that protects the rights of EU citizens. The IMA found that one in four of nearly 3,000 people feel that they are not treated equally in the UK and 30 per cent do not believe their rights will be upheld.

The respondents that are most likely to leave are men between 45-years-old and 74-years-old, and of German, Spanish or French nationality. The majority of them reside in the northeast and southeast of England and are on a salary of over £50,000 per year.

31 per cent of people who voiced their concerns said that they did not trust the UK Government. One person said that they believe the Government may “go back on promised rights” and another respondent said the “attitudes/statements’ of elected officials” had caused them to feel this way.

The next most common concern (11 per cent) was Brexit. Some mentioned a “general change in attitude towards European citizens” (9 per cent) and a “hostile attitude” towards immigrants. One of the respondents of the survey said it wasn’t just politicians that had made them feel unwelcome but also the wider community, they said: “I feel the hostile environment. People are becoming more intolerant towards EU citizens.”

Even so, most EY citizens living in the UK are planning on staying in the country after June 30 and nine of them have already applied for settled status. Figures from the Home Office on Thursday, May 13, reveal that 5.42 million people in the UK have made their applications for their right to carry on living in the UK after June 30.