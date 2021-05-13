World’s first imitation pearl business based in Manacor hasn’t found buyer

HAVING set up the first company to manufacture imitation pearls in 1890, Eduard Hugo Heusch moved the business to Mallorca at the turn of the century.

Finally based in Manacor, Majorica found itself in financial difficulties due to the state of alarm and lockdown, so in November 2020 was declared bankrupt.

Since that time, the administrator and local courts have been searching for a purchaser for the historic company which employed almost 300 people but although there have reportedly been five offers, the judge overseeing the potential sale has indicated that none are acceptable.

One offer was supported by the administrator but after hearing complaints concerning the number of staff likely to be retained, the judge ruled against it the offer and has effectively called for the matter to go to some form of auction and wants to see a balance between value for creditors and retention of jobs.