Wanted Dutch Fugitive Arrested By Torremolinos National Police

By
Chris King
-
0
Wanted Dutch Fugitive Arrested By Torremolinos National Police
Wanted Dutch Fugitive Arrested By Torremolinos National Police. image: policia nacional

Wanted Dutch Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Control By Torremolinos National Police

THE Torremolinos National Police are reported to have detained a 35-year-old man of Dutch nationality on April 30, who has an outstanding arrest warrant against him from German authorities, according to elcasomalaga.com.

During a routine traffic control in Torremolinos, in the province of Malaga, the man was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the officers, and when he was investigated, they found that ‘AR’ had the European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) in his name in Germany, so he was promptly arrested at the scene.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The man has a possible maximum 15-year sentence pending against him, is wanted in connection with a handful of criminals who targeted ATM machines, committed between December 2018 and January 2019, blowing them up with explosives to steal the money, and reportedly getting away with a total of €116,000 during the last ATM attack.

The wanted Dutch fugitive has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the National Court, where he will go before a judge.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here