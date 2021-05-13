Wanted Dutch Fugitive Arrested By Torremolinos National Police

Wanted Dutch Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Control By Torremolinos National Police



THE Torremolinos National Police are reported to have detained a 35-year-old man of Dutch nationality on April 30, who has an outstanding arrest warrant against him from German authorities, according to elcasomalaga.com.

During a routine traffic control in Torremolinos, in the province of Malaga, the man was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the officers, and when he was investigated, they found that ‘AR’ had the European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) in his name in Germany, so he was promptly arrested at the scene.

The man has a possible maximum 15-year sentence pending against him, is wanted in connection with a handful of criminals who targeted ATM machines, committed between December 2018 and January 2019, blowing them up with explosives to steal the money, and reportedly getting away with a total of €116,000 during the last ATM attack.

The wanted Dutch fugitive has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the National Court, where he will go before a judge.

