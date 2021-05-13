US Using Incentives Including $1 Million (€827,855) For People Refusing Vaccination

The USA is taking radical measures to fight the issue of some people refusing to get the Covid vaccination.

THE USA is taking radical measures to fight the issue of some people refusing to get the Covid vaccination, La Vanguardia has reported. A weekly $1 million (€827,855) raffle has been announced in the state of Ohio among those who have had their vaccination. The governor said “I know some will say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar raffle idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But the truth, the real waste at this point in the pandemic – when the vaccine is available for everything the world-, it is a life lost by covid-19.”

The weekly raffle will run until $5 million (€4.1 million) has been given out, the terms are that those entered into the raffle must be of legal age, a resident of the state and must have received their first vaccination dose.

The vaccination average in the state is several points below the average even though that vaccine is available to everyone and to all ages. Various public funds that have been used to raise money for the incentives is insignificant when compared to the trillions of dollars it will take to repair the damage of the health crises.

Another initiative, though one that is less crazy, is Washington city offering beer in exchange for vaccinations.

In New York, people will get access to a wide variety of cultural events including basketball, baseball and other sports as an incentive for the vaccination.

Memphis have launched the initiative of a raffle where prizes will be Chevrolet and Nissan brand cars.