Two Arrested For Theft Of 13 Luxury Watches In Puerto Banús

THE NATIONAL POLICE have arrested two men for the theft of 13 luxury watches with a combined value of €69,000 (£59,390) in Puerto Banús, Marbella.

The National Police have arrested two men for the theft of 13 luxury watches with a combined value of 69,000 in Puerto Banús, Marbella. As reported by Malaga Hoy, the two men, 41 and 27, of Moroccan and Algerian nationality respectively, were also charged with document falsification, crimes against road safety and their membership in a criminal organisation.

The two men were responsible for finding possible victims, often in restaurants and luxury entertainment venues, other members of the organisation would then carry out the robberies. When the targeted victims left the establishments, the criminals would follow them and pull the watch off of their wrist by breaking the strap, if they were met with resistance the criminals would use violence in order to get the item. They would then flee in different vehicles that were rented using false documentation.

The operation, “Coco Chanel”, started in January 2020 by the local group of the Marbella Judicial Police together with the group of Robberies of the Provincial Police Station. Officers started the investigation following the report of a violent theft of a high-end luxury watch which was then linked to 12 other violent thefts generally in Puerto Banús.

Investigators identified several individuals who were members of a highly specialised organised group of criminals. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of two members of the organisation who were allegedly responsible for 13 robberies using violence, with a value of €7,000 (£6,026.26) to €69,000 (£59,390). They were also charged with falsification of documentation, crimes against road safety and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The leader of the organisation was also arrested and due to the collaboration of international bodies, it was discovered that they had also committed similar thefts in several other European countries.