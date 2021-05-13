Twinning signs placed in three prominent spots around Gibraltar

THE Mayor of Gibraltar City, John Gonçalves has seen the coming to fruition of a project that he was keen to undertake during his tenure.

He has organised the procuring and installation of ‘Gibraltar – twinned with’ signs for the main entry points to the Rock and the City.

Gibraltar is twinned with the cities of Goole (England), Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Kingston (Jamaica) and Funchal (Madeira).

The twinning of cities is undertaken in many countries, to highlight historical and cultural links and deepen the bond of friendship between the city pairs.

This project has received the full backing of the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, Vijay Daryanani who commented; “I think this is a great initiative from His Worship the Mayor. It is important to show our historical and cultural links with our twinning cities and I look forward to exploring the possibility of pursuing other city pairings.”

The signs, placed at the Airport Terminal, Frontier, and the City Hall, will remind Gibraltarians and visitors alike of the links between Gibraltar and these four cities, all of which have had an influence in the forging of the Rock’s cultural identity over the years.

Special mention should be made of the fact that Gibraltarians were evacuated to both Jamaica and Madeira as well as the UK during the Second World War, having to risk their lives as the merchant ship convoys they were on avoided Nazi U-Boats en route.