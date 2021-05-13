Twinning signs placed in three prominent spots around Gibraltar

By
John Smith
-
0
Mayor Gonçalves and Minister Daryanani unveiled the signs
Mayor Gonçalves and Minister Daryanani unveiled the signs Credit: Gibraltar Government

THE Mayor of Gibraltar City, John Gonçalves has seen the coming to fruition of a project that he was keen to undertake during his tenure.

He has organised the procuring and installation of ‘Gibraltar – twinned with’ signs for the main entry points to the Rock and the City.

Gibraltar is twinned with the cities of Goole (England), Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Kingston (Jamaica) and Funchal (Madeira).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The twinning of cities is undertaken in many countries, to highlight historical and cultural links and deepen the bond of friendship between the city pairs.

This project has received the full backing of the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, Vijay Daryanani who commented; “I think this is a great initiative from His Worship the Mayor. It is important to show our historical and cultural links with our twinning cities and I look forward to exploring the possibility of pursuing other city pairings.”

The signs, placed at the Airport Terminal, Frontier, and the City Hall, will remind Gibraltarians and visitors alike of the links between Gibraltar and these four cities, all of which have had an influence in the forging of the Rock’s cultural identity over the years.


Special mention should be made of the fact that Gibraltarians were evacuated to both Jamaica and Madeira as well as the UK during the Second World War, having to risk their lives as the merchant ship convoys they were on avoided Nazi U-Boats en route.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here