Support the Walkahome Virtual Event in Fuengirola.

The Fuengirola town hall is calling on locals to support the “WalkaHome” event which is set to be held on May 23. The event is a virtual race and will support the Cudeca foundation.

The Cudeca Foundation has helped over 17,000 people since 1992 and also offers support to their families. In Fuengirola alone the foundation has 100 patients that it supports. During 2020, 1,600 people were helped with over 2000 relatives being supported too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Fuengirola’s Mayoress, Ana Mula has asked locals to support the event and the foundation. She highlighted the excellent work that the foundation has done and commented that, “This Foundation is a benchmark in the care of people suffering from cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as their families, throughout the province.

“In the last year alone they attended to more than 1,600 patients and their relatives completely free of charge. I believe that, although the current situation leads us to think a lot about COVID-19, we cannot forget that, unfortunately, there are other very serious illnesses, which affect hundreds of people and whose treatment is complicated and costly.”

The “WalkaHome” event is a virtual solidarity event and locals have been invited by the mayor to join in and show their support. Due to ongoing Coronavirus crisis the traditional “walkathon” event has been turned into a virtual walk cleverly called “WalkaHome”.

Mula highlighted role of the charity and said, “Cudeca’s motto is to continue giving life to the days and, from the government team that I lead, we could not agree more with this reality, because giving quality of life to our neighbours, whatever their situation, is our priority.”

Anyone looking to sign up for the event can register via www.dorsalchip.es or the foundation’s website, www.cudeca.org. The event is set to start at 9 AM carry on until 2 PM as reported La Noncion.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/