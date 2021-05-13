THE supermarket chain Consum which has a major presence in Valencia, Murcia and Catalonia announced 2020 turnover of €3.3249 billion, 13.3 per cent more than the previous year.

According to General Director of the cooperative, Juan Luis Durich overall growth during the year was 10.4 per cent which is 7 per cent more than the average for the food distribution sector in Spain and profits reached €65.5 million.

The organisation is committed to expand the number of Consum and Charter stores and also to build its online presence which is currently running at a loss with turnover of just €44.5 million.

2020 was a much better year than originally forecast and turnover benefitted from the lockdown with more customers visiting town and city-based outlets even though typical holiday destinations saw a reduction in sales.

The cooperative is now the sixth largest supermarket chain in Spain and its 2020 figures showed greater growth than many of its competitors which is why it is committed to continue to expand with at least 37 new supermarkets opening in 2021, together with a refurbishment of 44.

It currently employs 17,386 members of staff (an increase of 1,355 over 2019) of which some 72 per cent are women and 92 per cent are on some form of permanent contract.

Like John Lewis & Partners in the UK, staff are also owners of the business and in 2020, Consum distributed €71.5 million shared between worker members and bonuses.

Looking forward Consum will continue to expand but does not expect 2021 to be quite as successful as 2020.