Social Security Will Send an Important Text Message this Week

SOCIAL SECURITY will send an important text message starting from this week onwards. The General Treasury of the Social Security has begun a campaign to publicize the new web portal [email protected] where citizens can easily carry out procedures and consult Social Security data. The mobile messaging campaign will take place between May 11 and June 2.

The campaign has chosen to inform the public via SMS so that between the rest of May until the start of June a total of 310,487 workers and 312,348 employers working from home will receive a message on their mobile phones so that they can get to know this new citizen service.

Given the messages of this nature can often be doubted as scams that of, The General Treasury has reported that it is not a hoax and has wanted to share through its social networks an example of the SMS that will be sent to users: “If you receive this SMS on your mobile phone, it’s safe. The Treasury will send this message to employers and workers in domestic employment to publicize its new portal.”

To access [email protected], you just have to click on this link. Once on the website, click on ‘Personal Area’ and enter the required identification information. In order to receive the message via SMS, it is necessary to have provided a telephone number to the social security system through a permanent password, by means of the pin code or by means of a digital certificate.