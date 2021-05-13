Santiago De Compostela Cathedral Restoration Finally Completed

Santiago De Compostela Cathedral Restoration Finally Completed. image: wikipedia

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA Cathedral Restoration Finally Completed as the last scaffolding is removed

The Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, a famous centre of pilgrimage for many, has finally had the last piece of scaffolding, and the final crane removed, which have been covering its beautiful baroque façade for the last eight years.

This emblematic place of worship has had its main body completely obscured by unsightly scaffolding while workers carried out restoration to the staircase and bars of the main cathedral body, funded by the Ministry of Development.

Starting the difficult and arduous task back in 2013, the building that had become dilapidated due to the weather was gradually brought back to life, and now the renovated cathedral looks like new, with its gleaming stonework and stunning design once again visible to the multitudes of people who flock to this shrine of worship each year.

Restoration is due to start on another part of the building soon, that of the museum section, but that will not affect the main body of the building, with this being the Xacobeo Year, and pilgrims will be venturing on the famed Camino de Santiago, to reach the Plaza del Obraidoiro and admire their destination in its full splendour, after spending eight years visiting only to find it hidden by scaffolding, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

