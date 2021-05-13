Sánchez Announces the Arrival of 13 Million Pfizer Vaccines in June

PEDRO SÁNCHEZ, the president of the government, has announced today, May 13 that 13 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines will arrive in Spain during the month of June, which will mean “a great leap” towards herd immunity, which is expected to be reached “in mid-August” when it is estimated that 70 per cent of the Spanish population will have received their vaccinations. This welcomed news for the vaccination plan coincides with the country’s ‘You deserve Spain’ campaign which hopes to see 45 million tourists visit Spanish shores this summer.

Preliminary findings of a study published in the journal The Lancet suggest that alternating doses of different vaccines such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca against Covid-19 causes mild and moderate reactions more frequently than if the standard vaccination schedules are followed with two injections of the same vaccine. On the back of this finding, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias announced that next week those under 60 would be notified if they were administered their first dose with AstraZeneca that the second dose will be from the same pharmaceutical company or from another brand, which would be Pfizer in this case.

Meanwhile, the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 173.78. The total number of infections in Spain has risen to 3,592,751 since the beginning of the pandemic and 79,208 deaths from the virus have been recorded.

