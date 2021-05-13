Revamp for Benitachell’s Old Town

Revamp for Benitachell's Old Town
NEW LOOK: Benitachell’s Church Square Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

BENITACHELL town hall has revamped the Plaza de la Iglesia.

Two municipally-owned buildings adjoining the church have been repainted, their woodwork and blinds restored, and plants added under the town hall’s programme to make improvements to the Old Town.

Information panels have also been installed throughout the centre of Benitachell along the Museu al Vent (Open-air Museum) route giving details of the town’s past via its characteristic architecture.

“We want this route to tell visitors more about the town’s history and heritage and to put Benitachell on the map as more than a destination with beaches and coves,” said sources at the town hall’s Tourism department.

