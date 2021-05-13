Prince Harry has admitted that he left the royal family because of Princess Diana.

Prince Harry admitted that he decided to leave the Royal family in his “early 20s” as a result of “what it did” to his mother, Princess Diana.

The 36-year-old actor revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast with Hollywood actor Dax Shepherd and producer Monica Padman that the tragic death of his mother in 1997 had a huge effect on him during his early adult years.

Padman noted: “When you talk about going to the Commonwealth and empathising with all these people in worse situations than you – but you were in a horrible situation too and had to walk around with a smile and be the person comforting (them), but in some ways, those people had more freedom than you did.”

Harry replied: “It’s the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early twenties, and I was thinking I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here.

“I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again.”

With no hesitation, Harry then added: “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works, and I don’t want to be part of this.”

He clarified, with a slight American twang, that his “bubble was burst” once he was encouraged to seek therapy by his wife Meghan Markle.

“I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off, and I was like, you’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different – make this different – because you can’t get out,” he said.

Harry, who also said his life was like The Truman Show, added that he thought to himself: “How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change?”

“Looking back I realise that helping other people, helped me.

“Once you’ve suffered you don’t want other people to suffer.

“I’m feeling s**t, what am I going to do? I’m going to help my neighbour and have a really good day,”

Harry also stated that living in California with his pregnant wife Meghan and their two-year-old son Archie has made him feel much more at ease.

As reported by OK Magazine