One for the twitchers

THE Pego-Oliva Marsh now has two birdwatching routes with information panels and QR codes linked to the Pego and Valls Tourism webpage.

“Birdwatching is a strategic tourism product for two important reasons,” declared Francesc Colomer, regional secretary for Tourism.

“For one thing it is linked to compliance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” Colomer said. “For another it helps to segment and specialise the tourist offer.”

The regional secretary described birdwatching as a “vigorous” product, above all in Europe and Britain, where its many enthusiasts are willing to travel to new and unusual places to enjoy their hobby.

Colomer was speaking during a visit to the park where he was shown the two new routes, accompanied by Pego’s mayor Enrique Moll, Tourism councillor Ricardo Sendra and the the Pego-Oliva national park’s managing director, Joseba Rodriguez.

Turisme CV, the Valencian Community’s Tourism department, has allocated €14,272 to the project and Colomer thanked Pego for its “admirable proposal” of turning a natural space like the marsh into a well-loved and sought-after place for learning more.

The Tourism chief also announced that Turisme CV will help the Pego-Oliva marsh’s birdwatching project with promotional campaigns linked to birdwatching.

“Activities like Pego’s will always have an ally in Turisme,” Colomer pledged.

