New Speed Limit Locations in Velez and Torre del Mar

New Speed Control locations in Velez and Torre del Mar.

THE Vélez-Málaga City Council informs that, within the collaboration agreement between the City Council and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), that from May 10 to 16 the Local Police will carry out a campaign to reinforce road safety through speed controls using radars at different points in the municipal area. From May 11, the speed limit on urban roads it will be 20 kilometres per hour on roads that have a single carriageway and pavement platform at the same level.

The councillor for Security, José María Domínguez, explained the importance of respecting the speed limits to guarantee respect and safety, mainly of pedestrians, and avoid possible accidents, “even more so when we have areas in the municipality in which the users of cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians share the same transit spaces.” In addition, speed has a very significant impact on the environment, since the level of harmful gas emissions, fuel consumption and noise emitted by vehicles are directly related to speed, “so avoid speeding it also has a positive impact on a more sustainable and less polluting environment.”

According to data provided by the Local Police of Vélez-Málaga, these controls will be carried out in those areas where more accidents have occurred and therefore it is considered that there may be a greater risk of being run over. These areas are: Avda. Juan Carlos I, Avda. Pablo Iglesias, C / Pintor Antonio Hidalgo, Avda. De las Naciones, C / Aceituneros, C / Herreros, Camino Viejo de Málaga, Camino de Algarrobo, C / Banana, Avda. Vivar Téllez, Avda. Villa de Madrid, C / Yedra (access road to Polígono Industrial Los Zamoranos – Arroyo Minera), C / Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, C / Valdepeñas, C / Carrera de las Angustias, Avda. Del Sol, Avda. Infanta Elena , C / Azucarera, C / Mar Cantábrico, Paseo Marítimo de Torre del Mar, C / Real, C / Las Casillas, Avda Las Palmeras de Baviera and Avda.

As reported by Correo de la Axarquia

