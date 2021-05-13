New Regulations For Gambling And Betting Halls In Andalucia

NEW regulations on gambling and betting have been established in Andalucia this week.

New regulations on gambling and betting have been established in Andalucia this week, Malaga Hoy reports. This Tuesday, May 11, the Junta de Andalucia approved the new Decree in the Governing Council, establishing the return of the gaming sector.

One of the new regulations includes new game rooms have to be a minimum of 150 metres from education centres and schools with control over access to establishments for minors now mandatory, the new sanctions aim to protect children and vulnerable groups. Failure to comply with opening hours regulations and for installing unauthorised advertising has also been increased from €600 to €10,000 and from €10,000 to €300,000.

The delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, said: “All this is complemented with talks to minors and teachers in educational centres so that in some way this prevention work is also in the educational field.”

Francisco Abad, the president of the Andalucian Federation of Rehabilitated Gamblers has expressed that although the new regulations are in line with requests made by associations, “the distance with the schools is insufficient, the federations asked 500 meters of separation with the educational centres.”

The aim of the new regulations are the first to be put in place in Andalucia for over 30 years and are being implemented as part of a bid to prevent problem gambling. The spokesperson for the Malaga platform against betting halls said that “a decree is insufficient, what Andalusia needs is a new law that regulates gambling and betting since the one we have now is 1986,” he also adds that the decree “does not suppose any victory.”