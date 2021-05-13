Much Needed Improvements On Rio Seco And Barranco Del Puerto Road

IMPROVEMENTS on the Rio Seco and Barranco Del Puerto road in Nerja and Maro have begun.

Improvements on the Rio Seco and Barranco Del Puerto road in Nerja and Maro have begun, Nerja Town Hall has announced. Javier López, The councillor for Agriculture and Fisheries reports that: “Work has begun to improve the Rio Seco and Barranco del Puerto road. The action is being carried out by personnel and machinery of the city council, coordinated through the Municipal Services, and has an approximate duration of two weeks.”

Lopez went on to explain that “they are undertaking works to improve the road surface, applying a layer of gravel, granulated earth similar to gravel, with which the lane is levelled and potholes produced by traffic wear are eliminated. Later, the gravel will be compacted with a machine specialised in these works.”

“This action aims to improve the safety of the road, both for vehicles and pedestrians since it is a very busy area for farmers who have their farms, as well as tourists who stay in rural homes and athletes who practice hiking in the area,” said the councillor.

López highlighted the commitment to the maintenance of the agricultural lanes and roads in Nerja and Maro and pointed out that a plan is being created to evaluate their conditions and needs. He also said that the town council is undergoing periodic cleaning and cleaning actions on all of the agricultural roads.

