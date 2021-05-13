Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Madame Tussauds wax figures seperated from Royal Family.

The wax figures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been removed from Madame Tussauds’ Royals section in London.

The couple’s “new status as A-list favourites” is reflected in their relocation to the renowned wax work museum’s Awards Party zone.

Following their departure from Royal duties at the beginning of last year, they relocated to Hollywood from Frogmore Cottage.

The numbers will be shown alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.

General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, Tim Waters, added to The Sun : “The launch of Awards Party brings back the fun and excitement of a stylish night out that London has been craving since the start of lockdown.

“Ever watchful of the celebrity landscape, we’ve also moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s figures to join their Hollywood friends, reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favourites.”

In 2018, ten days before their wedding, Harry and Meghan’s waxworks were announced.

They were seated alongside the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate Middleton, and Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

After a whirlwind romance that drew a lot of media attention, the talented Suits actress met Prince Harry in 2016 and they married in 2018.

The royal couple gave birth to their first child, Archie, who recently celebrated his second birthday, in May 2019 and then left their roles as senior members of the royal family shortly after.

Following a brief stay in Canada, the couple relocated to sunny California and have never been happier. Meghan is expecting her second child, and the couple revealed the gender of the baby to Oprah.

Despite claims to the contrary at the time, Duchess of Sussex Meghan revealed during her Oprah interview that it was Kate Middleton who made her cry days before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan also admitted she had suicidal thoughts during her time with the royal family, claiming there were “concerns” about the color of her two-year-old son Archie’s face.

