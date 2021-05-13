Malaga receives offers from five private universities to open a campus in the city

Malaga receives offers from at least five private universities to open a campus in the city



The long-standing aspiration of the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, to strengthen the city’s educational offer with one or more private universities is a little closer to being fulfilled. At least five entities have formalized their proposals to opt for one or two plots made available by the City Council for the construction of higher education campuses.

This is the number of universities that have so far submitted bids to the tender opened by the Consistory (council of cardinals) at the end of last February. It activates leases for a period of 50 years of the demanial concession of two plots located on the west coast of the capital, in the vicinity of The Martín Carpena, and in El Romeral, in the district of Teatinos.

So far, around a dozen entities have shown their interest in participating in this project.

Among those who expressed a clear desire to settle in the capital are the Catholic University of Murcia, the San Pablo CEU, the European University of Madrid, the Loyola or Alfonso X El Sabio, among others.

Of the two blocks, the larger one is the one offered in the El Pato-Minerva sector, in the western part of the city. It is divided into two areas of 12,208 and 15,415 square meters, respectively, with a buildable area of 0.50 square meters.

However, this limit may vary after the processing of a detailed study. The base bid includes the annual payment of a fee of 176,714 euros. The El Romeral plot has an area of 22,519 square meters, divided into two plots, located between the streets Navarro Ledesma, Eolo, María Laforet and Avenida José de Ribera. The base price for that parcel is 102,063 euros per year.

