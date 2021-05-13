Love Island: Laura Whitmore Spotted in Red Jumpsuit as Filming Commences.

ON Tuesday, Laura Whitmore wore a red jumpsuit while filming what appeared to be a preview for the new season of Love Island.

The ITV dating show’s presenter, 36, and the rest of the crew were hard at work filming ahead of the show’s return after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Laura, who recently welcomed her first child with her Love Island voiceover partner Iain Stirling, was spotted filming a promotional clip for the ITV2 series by locals.

Laura was being filmed by a bystander, who then uploaded the video to their TikTok website.

In the video, the TV star is seen wearing a bright red jumpsuit with flared legs and short sleeves, as well as heels and what appears to be a black tool belt.

The former MTV journalist stood next to a red box with a glass heart in the middle, wielding a mallet.

Laura was also seen driving down the street in a bright red Jeep with a white heart sticker on the back, flashing lights, and a megaphone.

A huge inflatable flamingo pool float and two white suitcases with the Love Island font written on them were also spotted.

Laura’s appearance in Barking, East London, drew large crowds.

The exact location of this year’s series has yet to be verified, but it has been speculated that it will be held in the show’s regular villa in Mallorca, Spain.

Laura teased she was filming something “huge” with an Instagram post after she recently gave a thorough look at her amazing bridal suit.

Laura sparked interest when she posted a photo of herself on the stairs of a trailer wearing a beige furry-trimmed coat and grey spotted leggings.

As she posted the snap, she told her 1.4 million followers: “Shoot day! This is BIG”.

