‘Im a Celebrity’ Could Return To Gwrych Castle In Wales

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here could be held in Wales for the second year as Australia announces they won’t reopen their borders in 2021, British newspapers report. The popular reality show on ITV was held in Gwrych Castle last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with celebs competing in old Welsh ruins instead of the Australian outback.

With hopes that celebs and presenters, Ant and Dec, would return to Australia this year, that has now been ruled out with the Prime Minister of Australia saying there is no “appetite” for the country to welcome tourists.

He also said that he believes Australians wouldn’t want the risk of tourists returning if it could result in further lockdowns in the country, saying in a post on Facebook that they will only open borders “when it is safe to do so.”

According to Australia’s budget plan: “International travel is expected to remain low through to mid-2022, after which a gradual recovery in tourism is assumed to occur.”

A source has said that “I’m A Celebrity will happen this year, it is just a case of deciding the location.”

A theme park based around the hit TV show is set to open in the Lowry Outlet Mall in Salford, Greater Manchester, this summer. Visitors can play games that are based around those celebs compete in during the show, ITV’s director of games, live and merchandising, said: “We’re trying to create a jungle as closely as we can.

“Some of the games within I’m A Celebrity are things like treetop challenges, and one of the team who helps create the games for I’m A Celebrity is helping us with this.”

A statement on the website states: “The Jungle Challenge team are working hard to get the attraction ready for a 2021 opening, however, as you can imagine we too are having to accommodate the challenges presented by Covid-19.”