Helicopter Mosquito Hunt in Almeria’s Pulpi.

A helicopter mosquito hunt is being carried out in Almeria’s Pulpi in order to detect hidden mosquito breeding sites.

The helicopter is said to fly over both rural and coastal areas and these surveillance flights aim to spot hidden outbreaks of mosquitoes. The flights are being carried out by pest control company Lokímica.

Pulpi Town Council have set out to ensure that mosquitoes are under control this summer and have charged the pest control company Lokímica with keeping things under control. Their surveillance flights via helicopter will detect hidden outbreaks in order to allow them to treat them effectively and prevent disease.

Flights have been carried out in both Pulpi and in the coastal area of San Juan de los Terreros. The mayor of Pulpí, Juan Pedro García, has asked residents to cooperate this important undertaking.

Speaking of the work carried out the technical manager of Lokimica in Almeria, Miguel Pizarro, said that the work “which does not cause any damage to insects or fauna” allows them to find outbreaks which would otherwise be hidden. Once this information is collated it is possible to carry out specific treatments against the mosquitoes.

When the surveillance work has finished disinfection work will begin. This of course will be carried out using products that are environmentally friendly and have a low ecological impact.

It is also necessary for all residents to be aware of the issue and check their private homes to ensure that mosquitoes are not breading in swimming pools or other bodies of water. Mosquito larvae are known to breed in containers of stagnant water and even in the dishes placed under flower pots to help with watering plants.

The Lokimica technician explained that detecting mosquito breeding sites, “is carried out throughout the year with specialised vehicles and the work of disinsectisation is just as important as the surveillance and control work we have now carried out, because it allows us to be more precise and tackle the mosquito outbreaks more forcefully” as reported Almeria 360.

