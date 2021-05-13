Fire Destroys Family Home in the Santa Cristina Neighbourhood

A FIRE has destroyed a family home in the Malaga neighbourhood of Santa Cristina. The family of seven have been left devastated as the flames engulfed their house and are being comforted by relatives and neighbours. The fire broke out in the family home around one in the afternoon on May 11. The mother, María del Carmen, was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Fortunately, none of the family members were injured in the blaze.

It is believed that the fire occurred in the living room where an electric skateboard and other small appliances were being charged. María del Carmen was in another room in the house and when she saw smoke and the fire, she immediately rushed out. Within a matter of minutes, the fire ran through the entire house. The adjoining houses also suffered some damage. The mother’s partner, Leonardo Villalba Pedrosa stated that “an internet panel has burned in the house on the right and the one on the left side was filled with smoke and it has affected the ceiling.”

María spoke highly of the firefighters who fought the blaze while saving her animals in the process, “The firefighters did an impeccable job, they risked their lives and did not stop until they got all my animals out alive.” The family of seven includes María del Carmen Fernández Jurado, her partner Leonardo Villalba Pedrosa, and her five children, 17, 13, 12, 10 and four years old. The family own four dogs, a rabbit and birds, all the pets survived the blaze, except for the birds who unfortunately were inside at the time.

