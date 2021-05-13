€12,000 Discovered In Hidden Compartment Of Vehicle In Malaga

Local Police in Malaga have discovered €120,000 (£103,209) hidden in the double bottom of a vehicle.

LOCAL POLICE in Malaga have discovered €120,000 (£103,209) hidden in the double bottom of a vehicle, Malaga Hoy has reported. Officers from the Research and Protection Group (GIP) discovered a 46-year-old man was carrying the cash without the mandatory declaration.

At around 8pm last Sunday, May 9, Local Police officers stopped the man on Calle Villanueva del Rosario after noticing a plastic bag with numerous bundles of bills which amounted to €15,000 (£12,899), of which there was no clarification of its origin.

Following a more thorough search of the inside of the vehicle, officers discovered a hidden compartment behind the back of the rear seat that contained a further €105,000 (£90,000).

Officers realised that the access to the compartment involved a sequence in which the car had to be started, then an air conditioner button had to be pressed using a wireless remote to the vehicle and a further two more buttons needed to be pressed.

When questioned by officers, the driver claimed that the cash had been given to him by a stranger to pass on to another stranger and that he had no knowledge about the origin or destination of the money.

Law 10/2010 of April 28, for the prevention of money laundering, states that “the movement through national territory of means of payment for an amount equal to or greater than €100,000 (£85,997) without declaring” is an alleged violation of article 34 of the same, which entails the intervention of money.

Due to the man claiming to not have any knowledge of the movement of the €120,000 Local Police confiscated the money as a precaution, to be deposited into the account that the Ministry of Economy and Finance has for this purpose.