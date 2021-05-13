Clean-up on the run in Javea

TWO Javea high schools joined forces not long ago to protect the environment.

They did this with a session of Plogging, an activity that combines sport with clearing and tidying their surroundings. The initiative originated with the Erasmas+ environment and sustainability programme, which also supports education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

The current project is the result of the Antoni Llido’s “Little Green Steps, Big Global Changes” scheme that they are carrying out with the school’s counterparts in the Austrian Tyrol, together with the Instituto Numero Uno’s “Learning Sustainability” project that involves three other European schools.

With Numero Uno setting out from the Arenal Point and the Antoni Llido from the Port, both groups met at the Montañar beach after collecting more than 15 bags of cans, plastic bottles, fishing lines and, above all, cigarette ends.

Between them, Javea’s two Institutos explained that they are working hard to highlight the need to keep the beaches and coast clean while producing less rubbish and disposing correctly of any that is generated

