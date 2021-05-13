Clean-up on the run in Javea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Clean-up on the run in Javea
PLOGGING: Sport and cleaning the environment resulted in 15 bags of rubbish Photo credit: Amparo Ferrer

TWO Javea high schools joined forces not long ago to protect the environment.

They did this with a session of Plogging, an activity that combines sport with clearing and tidying their surroundings.  The initiative originated with the Erasmas+ environment and sustainability programme, which also supports education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

The current project is the result of the Antoni Llido’s “Little Green Steps, Big Global Changes” scheme that they are carrying out with the school’s counterparts in the Austrian Tyrol, together with the Instituto Numero Uno’s “Learning Sustainability” project that involves three other European schools.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

With Numero Uno setting out from the Arenal Point and the Antoni Llido from the Port, both groups met at the Montañar beach after collecting more than 15 bags of cans, plastic bottles, fishing lines and, above all, cigarette ends.

Between them, Javea’s two Institutos explained that they are working hard to highlight the need to keep the beaches and coast clean while producing less rubbish and disposing correctly of any that is generated

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here