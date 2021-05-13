British Airways Trialling ‘Game-Changer’ 25-Second Covid Test.

IN what could be great news for travellers British Airways are trialling a new Cover test which is said to be a “game changer”.

The new coronavirus test has been created by Canary Globaln a medical technology company. The test is called the Pelican Covid-19 antigen test, and staggeringly it will take only 25 seconds in order to produce its results.

Raj Reddy, Canary Global’s chief executive, explained his hopes for the test and said, “We developed the test with the travel industry in mind, where speed, accuracy and ease of use are paramount.

“We are very excited to partner with BA as pioneer and industry leader to trial this test.

“We hope the Pelican test can soon be used as a standard test for travellers and crew around the world.”

British Airways are set to be the first airline in the world to trial the new ultra-rapid test. Sean Doyle, the British Airways chief executive spoke of the company’s commitment to testing solutions and explained that the airline is, “committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again.”

The British Airways executive also highlighted how the trial would be carried out and commented that, “We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game-changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option” as reported The Evening Standard.

In other holiday related news Ryanair is set to restart their flight schedules to a series of destinations from May 17 after last week the government confirmed that trips abroad will be allowed from Monday. Unfortunately though only 12 countries made it onto the UK’s green list.

